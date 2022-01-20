Like bacon memes and “Call Me Maybe” remixes, local news clips were an internet staple in the early-to-mid 2010s. But they’ve faded in popularity in recent years due to the news being so damn depressing. But every so often, there’s one that’s still worth watching… and re-watching… and watching again just to confirm what you saw.

WSAZ-TV reporter Tori Yorgey (great name) was doing a live news report about a water main break caused by the chilly weather in Dunbar, West Virginia, when she was struck by a car. “Oh my God! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK. I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK, Tim. I’m OK, we’re all good,” she told anchor Tim Irr, with incredible enthusiasm for someone who literally just got hit by a car. Maybe because it wasn’t her first time:

“That’s live TV for you. It’s all good,” said the upbeat Yorgey, who apparently was reporting solo at the scene. “I actually got hit by a car in college, too, just like that. I am so glad I’m OK.” The driver who had just struck her could be heard apologizing, but Yorgey assured her that she was all right.

Yorgey said her “whole life flashed before my eyes” (the parts of her life where she wasn’t being hit by a car), but “this is live TV and everything is OK. I thought I was in a safe spot, but clearly we might need to move the camera over a little bit.” After taking a moment to recover, Yorgey got back to the report, so the good people of Dunbar, WV, better chip in and buy her something nice as a thank you. Maybe some pads? A helmet?

As for Orr:

On the contrary. I couldn’t see what happened. Only audio. Then, I wasn’t truly convinced she was ok. — Tim Irr (@WSAZirr) January 20, 2022

You can watch the footage above.

