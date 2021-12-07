While we might normally come to HGTV to snag fresh ideas for our own homes or simply admire all the gorgeous villas and vacation properties we wish we could afford, starting early next year we have a new reason to tune into the Discovery-owned channel: to reassure ourselves at least our home isn’t that bad. Starting January 3, HGTV and Parks and Recreation star Retta are taking us on a journey to find the home in more dire need of a makeover in Ugliest House in America.

The five-part series will offer “an exploration of America’s homes like we’ve never seen before,” according to HGTV senior vice president of production and development Betsy Ayala, as well as a $150,000 prize to the home crowned the ugliest in the country. Oh, and just in case you had any doubt as to if these humble abodes are genuinely the ugliest houses in America, just listen to what Retta had to say about her time spent touring them:

“I am certain these were 12 of the ugliest houses in America. Trust. I had to walk through them all,” said Retta. “There were so many stunningly bad design choices. Why would someone WANT an oversized statue of Poseidon in their driveway? I don’t know, but God bless. I was just happy and, to be honest, relieved to help one family get the home of their dreams.”

According to the show’s press release, Ugliest House in America kicks off in the good ol’ Midwest, where Retta will showcase three homes “boasting a range of bad designs, from wall-to-wall pink shag carpeting, mirrored walls and ceilings, to over-the-top ocean themes featuring fish statues, room-sized murals and wall-mounted stuffed marlins.” And don’t worry, if your jaw has already dropped in horror just imagining such monstrosities, you’re not alone.

During the tours, Retta will also share her “hilarious reviews of each unsightly home and comment on failed flips, gaudy designs, and heinous hodge-podge horrors.” At the end of the five-day series, Retta will judge the homes based on their unattractiveness, lack of functionality, and “surprising” design elements, and crown one as the winner of HGTV’s “ugliest house in America.” That home will then win a $150,000 ren0vation provided by HGTV star Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab, Kitchen Crashers).

Ugliest House in America premieres exclusively on HGTV on Monday, January 3 at 10 PM ET, with new episodes debuting each night until January 7.