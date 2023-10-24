With Invincible Season 2 just a little over a week away, more details about the show’s impressive voice cast are spilling out. This time around, we have the goods on who Better Call Saul champ Rhea Seehorn will be playing as well as the always great Scoot McNairy.

The second season will pick up after the catastrophic events of the Season 1 finale, which saw Mark/Invincible’s father Omni-Man reveal his true intentions to conquer Earth. More brutally, he revealed his contempt for human life as Omni-Man proceeded to viciously pummel Mark for not joining him, leaving hundreds if not thousands dead in the aftermath.

Now, Mark is on his own and left to wonder when his father will return to take over the Earth. As if that’s not enough on his plate, he’s now the world’s protector and will have to contend with an ever-expanding list of allies and threats. As for where Seehorn and McNairy fall on that list, we got you covered.