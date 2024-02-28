Richard Lewis
Getty Image
TV

People Are Sharing Tributes To The Late, Great Richard Lewis (As Well As Lots Of Incredible ‘Curb’ Clips)

Richard Lewis was a staple of the American comedy scene since the early 1970s. In that time he made a lot of friends (and fans). He even spent the last quarter century of his life periodically sparring onscreen with one of them, his Curb Your Enthusiasm colleague Larry David. David was among the many who were quick to release tributes to the beloved comic after he passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” David said in a statement, which was released by HBO. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob, and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

For many, news of Lewis’ passing came from Bette Midler.

Soon thereafter the floodgates were opened. Cheryl Hines, his longtime fellow Curb co-star, spoke, like many, about his kindness. “He would take time to tell the people he loved what they meant to him,” Hines recalled. “In between takes on Curb, he would tell me how special I was to him and how much he loved me. To be loved by Richard Lewis. A true gift. I love you Richard. You will be missed.”

Frequent Curb director Robert B. Wiede also paid tribute.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred alongside Lewis in the early ‘90s sitcom Anything But Love was among them.

“I remember exactly where I was when I saw a billboard of him about a stand up special on Sunset Boulevard when we were casting the ABC pilot Anything But Love and asked the casting people to bring him in to audition to play my best friend/maybe boyfriend, Marty Gold,” Curtis recalled. “I thought he was handsome. He made me laugh, which is the one thing that a strong, capable woman, can’t really do for herself. He got the part when I snort laughed when he mispronounced the word Bundt cake.

“He also is the reason I am sober,” she added. “He helped me. I am forever grateful for him for that act of grace alone. He found love with Joyce and that, of course, besides his sobriety, is what mattered most to him. I’m weeping as I write this. Strange way of saying thank you to a sweet and funny man. Rest in laughter, Richard. My Marty, I love you, Hannah!

A ton of fellow entertainers, from the comedy scene and elsewhere, honored Lewis as well.

The Al Hirschfield account, which posts drawings from the late celebrity caricaturist, also weighed in.

Others — lots of others — shared an endless array of scenes of Lewis duking it out (or just bantering) with David on Curb.

Of course, no piece on Richard Lewis’ work would be complete without his appearance as Prince John in Mel Brooks’ Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

Rest in peace, Richard Lewis. It’s clear you will be missed.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×