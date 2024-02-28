Richard Lewis was a staple of the American comedy scene since the early 1970s. In that time he made a lot of friends (and fans). He even spent the last quarter century of his life periodically sparring onscreen with one of them, his Curb Your Enthusiasm colleague Larry David. David was among the many who were quick to release tributes to the beloved comic after he passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76.
“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” David said in a statement, which was released by HBO. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob, and for that I’ll never forgive him.”
For many, news of Lewis’ passing came from Bette Midler.
On a sad note, the great Richard Lewis has died.
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 28, 2024
Soon thereafter the floodgates were opened. Cheryl Hines, his longtime fellow Curb co-star, spoke, like many, about his kindness. “He would take time to tell the people he loved what they meant to him,” Hines recalled. “In between takes on Curb, he would tell me how special I was to him and how much he loved me. To be loved by Richard Lewis. A true gift. I love you Richard. You will be missed.”
He would take time to tell the people he loved what they meant to him. In between takes on Curb, he would tell me how special I was to him and how much he loved me.
To be loved by Richard Lewis. A true gift.
I love you Richard. You will be missed. #RichardLewis pic.twitter.com/7zJzKVPSfH
— Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) February 28, 2024
Frequent Curb director Robert B. Wiede also paid tribute.
1984. 2004. 2023.
Reeling from the news. The suddenness of it.
I love you, Pal. Always have. Always will. #RichardLewis pic.twitter.com/KA3JseSyjo
— Robert B. Weide (@BobWeide) February 28, 2024
Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred alongside Lewis in the early ‘90s sitcom Anything But Love was among them.
“I remember exactly where I was when I saw a billboard of him about a stand up special on Sunset Boulevard when we were casting the ABC pilot Anything But Love and asked the casting people to bring him in to audition to play my best friend/maybe boyfriend, Marty Gold,” Curtis recalled. “I thought he was handsome. He made me laugh, which is the one thing that a strong, capable woman, can’t really do for herself. He got the part when I snort laughed when he mispronounced the word Bundt cake.
“He also is the reason I am sober,” she added. “He helped me. I am forever grateful for him for that act of grace alone. He found love with Joyce and that, of course, besides his sobriety, is what mattered most to him. I’m weeping as I write this. Strange way of saying thank you to a sweet and funny man. Rest in laughter, Richard. My Marty, I love you, Hannah!
A ton of fellow entertainers, from the comedy scene and elsewhere, honored Lewis as well.
Great sadness
— Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) February 28, 2024
RIP Richard Lewis. A brilliantly funny man who will missed by all. The world needed him now more than ever.
— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) February 28, 2024
Farewell, Richard Lewis. Procol Harum has lost another fan, and the rest of us have lost a very good man.
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 28, 2024
This is dreadful news. I will always love Richard. 😢
— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) February 28, 2024
Absolutely devastated by this news. Richard was my hero when I was a standup. I was lucky enough to get to know him and he was the most wonderful man. So supportive and kind and truly one of the funniest people on the planet. You will be missed, my friend. https://t.co/NX4G9i39xX
— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 28, 2024
So sad that Richard Lewis has left us. A sweet funny man who always had a kind word. Where have all the flowers gone? 🌼
— Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) February 28, 2024
Sleep well Richard…I’ll try to take good care of our face.
— Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 28, 2024
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 28, 2024
So sad to hear we have lost @TheRichardLewis. He was one-of-a-kind & always hilarious. Thank you for a lifetime of laughter. 🙏#RIP_Richard 💔 pic.twitter.com/iUdQfU275q
— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) February 28, 2024
God Bless Richard Lewis. One of the greatest comics I’ve ever seen.
I love him so much and he was always so kind and supportive and sweet to me.
Live From Hell. Best cover ever. pic.twitter.com/BLNUffYpzS
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 28, 2024
Richard Lewis Dead: Beloved Comic, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Actor Was 76 https://t.co/ZNvLGSxy8h RIP Richard,you were a true original. We are fewer
— TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) February 28, 2024
I never met a kinder, more empathetic comedy genius. He was so funny. And deep. As a stand up he was really iconic in the 70s. Cool, funny, self deprecating and hip. He was a friend to my parents and the whole Stiller family. As a kid i remember seeing him at the Improv and… https://t.co/0aRA3xLTGR
— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) February 28, 2024
Richard Lewis was a wonderful man. Kind sensitive and generous. We have lost another hero. Rest In Peace Richard.
— Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 28, 2024
The Al Hirschfield account, which posts drawings from the late celebrity caricaturist, also weighed in.
RIP Richard Lewis pic.twitter.com/mpyqgwMuBY
— Al Hirschfeld (@AlHirschfeld) February 28, 2024
Others — lots of others — shared an endless array of scenes of Lewis duking it out (or just bantering) with David on Curb.
Richard Lewis and Larry's friendship was always one of the best parts of Curb. RIP. pic.twitter.com/t86XW2DTRp
— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) February 28, 2024
Richard Lewis forever.
Rest in peace to a comedy icon. pic.twitter.com/n5qALY5Mcy
— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 28, 2024
Curb Your Enthusiasm is arguably the funniest TV show of all-time and, despite how laugh a minute funny it was, Richard Lewis popping on screen would make you sit up in your seat with anticipation. Every time he and Larry played off each other it was magic. pic.twitter.com/zi1RN6jVqn
— MOSCHINODORITO (@moschinodorito) February 28, 2024
RIP Richard Lewis pic.twitter.com/CL1rPT3WTg
— Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) February 28, 2024
RIP Richard Lewis pic.twitter.com/iaAmi4kguT
— no context curb your enthusiasm (@ProManimalUnity) February 28, 2024
Absolutely no way anyone will ever make me think that Richard Lewis didn't legitimately make Larry David laugh here pic.twitter.com/H3l9PTwdUC
— GHTT #UTFR (@lperiofficial) February 28, 2024
Richard Lewis was so damn good on Curb. Made every scene better. pic.twitter.com/sr21C003aV
— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 28, 2024
Of course, no piece on Richard Lewis’ work would be complete without his appearance as Prince John in Mel Brooks’ Robin Hood: Men in Tights.
rip richard lewis, obviously most know him nowadays for curb but fuck his role as the king in robin hood men in tights is super under appreciated pic.twitter.com/Nn5m2Yw7FZ
— strainja (@dogesatiric) February 28, 2024
Rest in peace, Richard Lewis. It’s clear you will be missed.