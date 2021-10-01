As television productions continue to spring back after facing brutal delays from the pandemic — The Righteous Gemstones was literally on its second day of shooting for Season 2 when it was forced to shut down — HBO has dropped a heavenly bounty of information about the upcoming new season for Danny McBride‘s latest masterpiece. While the network has yet to nail down a definitive release date, The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 will start airing its nine new episodes this winter. Not very specific, but have faith the show is coming soon.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new season, which is as mysterious as the Lord’s ways:

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. Season two finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.

HBO also released the first round of photos from Season 2, which includes a look at some of the new characters joining the holy roller cast.

Firing right out of the gate is the Gemstones family still living that jet-set life: Kelvin (Adam Devine), Eli (John Goodman), Judy (Edi Patterson), Jesse (Danny McBride), and his now estranged wife Amber (Cassidy Freeman).

Here’s a look at the Gemstones family at work at their megachurch that’s ruled with an iron fist by Eli despite the numerous messes caused by his wayward children. When they’re not embezzling money, they’re snorting cocaine with strippers, which doesn’t bode well for the holy exterior.

On the left, we have the welcomed return of “former” Satanist Keefe (Tony Cavalero) who’s been taken under Kelvin Gemstone’s wing. Or is it the other way around?

In a new addition to the cast, Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe star as megachurch pastor and wife Lyle and Lindy Lissons.

Jason Schwartzman is also a new addition as a journalist named Thaniel.

Despite being estranged at the end of Season 1 (Amber literally shot Jesse in the ass with a gun), McBride and Freeman’s characters appear to be working together in the new season, but to what end?

Easily the highlight of Season 1, Judy and B.J. (Tim Baltz)’s weird as hell relationship is apparently still going strong.

And, finally, you can’t have a new season of The Righteous Gemstones without Walton Goggins as “Baby Billy” Freeman, who survived a lightning strike in the Season 1 finale and immediately found a way to turn it into a money-making scheme.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 is set to premiere this winter on HBO.