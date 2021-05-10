Robert Downey Jr.’s tenure as Marvel’s Iron Man officially concluded with Avengers: Endgame, and now, he’s moving over to the DC Comics side of things while executive producing a Sweet Tooth adaptation for Netflix. The film’s teaser trailer already hinted at expansive worldbuilding involved in bringing the world of comic-book creator Jeff Lemire to life (as previously seen under DC’s Vertigo imprint). In this featurette, Robert and wife/producing partner Susan Downey (along with showrunners Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz) reveal why they were drawn to this story. As Robert puts it, he stood in awe of the “emotional breadth” of the storytelling from Lemire, and from there, prepare for sensory overload as the featurette pours forth.

The series revolves around the aftermath of an Earth where “hybrids” (part human and part animal babies) mysteriously begin to exist following a strange phenomenon. The protagonist, Gus (Christian Convery), is a young boy born half-human/half-deer, and he sets off on an epic adventure across America in search of, well, we can’t tell you what. His reluctant protector would be Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), and although the show (and this featurette) conveys a sense of wonder, it’s also a hybrid treat, given that the comic’s been described as “Mad Max Meets Bambi” in the nerdiest of circles. In other words, lots of threats exist out there, and even though one might be distracted by the show’s lush surroundings, Gus needs to watch out as Will Forte’s character warns him in the featurette. From the synopsis:

Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers — about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home.

Netflix’s Sweet Tooth streams on June 4.