Comedian Rory Scovel is poised for a breakout, taking the creative reigns and lead role in Robbie, a freshly launched, bingeable series available through Comedy Central’s website and YouTube channel. In the show, Scovel, who you may know from his past comedy specials and his always attention-getting late-night sets, plays a youth basketball coach in the South who is locked in dysfunctional relationships with his coaching icon father, the basketball prodigy son he just found out about, and the idea of adulthood and success.

For our Uproxx 20 series, Scovel repped the south’s best breakfast sandwich (don’t @ me), offered advice to his younger self that we could all stand to take heed of, and let it be known that the best kind of meal to make for Nic Cage is a slow burning one.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Negroni.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Ifyouhigh

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

The Last Dance.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Cajun Filet Chicken Biscuit from Bojangles.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Tubepornstars.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Right now it’s “Fear Inoculum” by TOOL.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Don’t be afraid.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

How many recipients can be on a Gmail email.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Roger Waters, The Wall at The Staples Center.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

11.22.63 by Stephen King.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Trusted me.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Golf, cigars, tacos, weed, coffee, negronis.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Back to The Future.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

None.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Grace, Chicago – Homegrown, Atlanta – Venus Pie, Spartanburg.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Frozen 2, I think.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Nicole Eggert or Tiffani Amber Thiessen.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage were coming to your house for dinner?

9-hour Bolognese.

PREVIOUSLY: Eve Lindley