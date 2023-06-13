Well, that was quick… maybe. Just hours after Pat Sajak revealed that he’ll be retiring from Wheel of Fortune, an apparent frontrunner for the new hosting gig has emerged. Ryan Seacrest is reportedly in talks to replace Sajak, who presided over the classic TV game show for over 40 years. However, the Seacrest situation isn’t a done deal yet.

According to Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw, Seacrest “has been talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune. Some sources say he’s the frontrunner. Others say he is just one of many interested.”

As TVLine reports, Seacrest has the experience for the job, and his schedule recently opened up:

Should Seacrest ultimately get the job, he’d certainly have the experience for it: He’s hosted American Idol since its 2002 debut (and stayed with the show when it moved from Fox to ABC), and he just recently ended a six-year stint as co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan, alongside Kelly Ripa. Seacrest has also presided over the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special since 2007, among many other TV events.

Presumably, Wheel of Fortune producers are looking to avoid the debacle that occurred with Jeopardy! following the death of beloved longtime host Alex Trebek. The show went through a series of guest hosts before executive producer Mike Richards ultimately named himself as Trebek successor before being forced to step down in a wave of scandal. Wheel of Fortune might be able to avoid all of that by hiring Seacrest and calling it a day.

