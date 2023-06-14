Not every role can be sexy-dancing with Channing Tatum. Sometimes, you have to get a little “disgusting.”

In an interview with Radio Times, Salma Hayek discussed her upcoming episode of Black Mirror. “There are so many moments that shocked me in the script,” she said. “There is one huge one that I had to come to terms with, and made me ask myself, do I really want to do this? Am I going to get in trouble?”

In the episode, Hayek plays the celebrity version of an “average woman [who] is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life.” That’s the most Black Mirror plot imaginable.

Hayek continued, “It’s as if I created an alter ego where I could do the most disgusting, grotesque things that you would never do in real life — and have permission to do that.” The social media expert added, “It’s been absurd and a lot of fun. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play an interpretation of myself.”

I’m extending the offer now: if Salma Hayek wants to play me in a prestige TV drama adaptation of my life, she has my permission.

Black Mirror returns to Netflix for season six on June 15th.

(Via Decider and Radio Times)