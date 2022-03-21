If there’s one thing that Elmo should know about Samuel L. Jackson, it’s that he loves to swear. If there’s two things Elmo should know about Samuel L. Jackson, it’s that he loves to swear and he’s famously had it with motherf*cking snakes. And yet, on a recent episode of Sesame Street, Elmo introduced Jackson to some slithery pals. Not cool.

“Elmo is so happy that Mr. Sam is visiting us on Sesame Street,” the devil-red Muppet says to the Jurassic Park star in the clip below. “Thanks, Elmo, and I am so happy to be here with all my friends,” Jackson replied. That’s when Elmo remembers that “there are some old friends that want to say hello.” He’s referring to two snakes, who tag Jackson. “Oh no!” he shouts. “It looks like we’re playing Tag, Elmo. They’re always chasing me.”

Two things:

1. Good luck to every parent who has to explain Snakes on a Plane to their child. (“In conclusion, it’s a one-joke premise that couldn’t sustain itself for nearly two hours,” Dad says before realizing that Lil’ Johnny left the room 15 minutes ago.)

2. This isn’t the first Muppet parody of Snakes on a Plane. Muppet Wiki informs me that “episode 30 of [web series] Statler & Waldorf: From the Balcony spoofs the film with a series of knockoffs, including Bunnies on a Balloon and Sheep on a Submarine.”

Now that’s just good, clean fun.