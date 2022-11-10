The Chair, Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh is returning to television soon. Deadline reports that the Golden Globe-winning actor who is also a 13-time Emmy nominee has joined a drama series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 2015 novel The Sympathizer in a recurring role alongside actors Kieuh Chinh and Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen.

The project is produced by and will also co-star Robert Downey Jr. The series is a collaboration with HBO and A24. HBO ordered the series in July 2021, and the series is currently in production. The story is an espionage thriller and satire that follows the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his exile in the United States. It is described as a “blistering exploration of identity and America, a gripping spy novel and a powerful story of love and friendship.”

Deadline reports that Oh will play Ms. Sofia Mori, “a liberated feminist who in the midst of a love triangle begins to awaken to the complexity of her own Asian American identity.” Downey, Jr. is set to play multiple roles that will serve as the main antagonists that all represent the different forms of the American, white establishment. The main cast also includes Hoa Xuande (Cowboy Bepop), Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le, and Alan Trong.

(Via Deadline)