While it might not be here in time for Halloween, Apple TV+ is hard at work on their next installment of something full of tragedy and terror. Earlier today, the streaming service shared the teaser trailer for season three of their ongoing series Servant, a psychological horror that follows a grieving family and a mysterious young nanny. The eerie first footage showcases the horrors in store for the Turners (and their psychologically tormented hired help) as they attempt to go back to being “a normal family” with seemingly not much luck. The show is slated to return to Apple TV+ January 21, 2022, with new episodes debuting every Friday following.

After gaining notice due to horror legend M. Night Shyamalan’s (Old, The Village, The Sixth Sense) name attached to the project as its executive producer and co-director, Servant premiered on Apple TV+ on November 28, 2019 and was met with mostly positive reviews. The show follows a wealthy, East Coast couple, Dorothy and Sean Turner, who are in mourning following the sudden loss of their newborn child. To help cope with the death, the couple undergoes transitory object therapy using a lifelike doll of their son, however Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) soon believes the doll to be her real child, going so far as to hire a nanny (Nell Tiger Free) to help her take care of the “child.” Unfortunately, things only spiral deeper into darkness upon the arrival of the nanny, leaving Sean (Toby Kebbell) and Dorothy’s brother Julian (Rupert Grint) left trying to make sense of things.

In addition to Ambrose, Tiger Free, Kebbell, and Grint, Tony Revolori, Boris McGiver, Jerrika Hinton, Todd Waring, and recent addition Sunita Mani all star in the series. Servant’s season three’s directors include Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. Servant is the second television series for Shyamalan, who previously worked on Fox’s series Wayward Pines. The director’s most recent film, Old, hit theaters earlier this year.