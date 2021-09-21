“You’ve finally done something good, Seth MacFarlane,” Jimmy Kimmel declared. “You’ve finally done something for society.”

Kimmel couldn’t help himself while hosting Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane as he prepared to unveil a Covid-vaccine PSA for the long-running show (20 years at this point). Yet this PSA is a logical step for MacFarlane, who’s pushed back at his employer for allowing Tucker Carlson to spread vaccine misinformation every night while Peter Griffen can’t use a swear word. The unveiling, which happens after the 7:30 mark above, happened after another dose of sarcasm.

“I looked around and I saw everyone else at Fox Corp. doing their part to get good science out there and be responsible with their platforms,” MacFarlane explained. “And looking down the barrel of that kind of peer pressure, I said well gosh, we’ve gotta do something too.”

There was some seriousness at work, too, with MacFarlane pointing out how bizarre it is to see how “on the news side, they obviously are in, you know, their imaginary fairyland.” He added that the “entertainment side” is “making the best of it” by getting political in order to co-exist under the same corporate umbrella. And although the show has already turned a popular scene into a Covid-vaccine PSA, and official new one couldn’t hurt, either. You can watch above (again, after the 7:30 mark), in which Stewie explains why vaccines are so vital because they protect everyone. Then came the kicker:

“Even more importantly, if the virus is allowed to spread through an unvaccinated population, it could mutate into a variant that the vaccines might not protect against, and then we’re right back where we started: Gal Gadot singing ‘Imagine.’ We cannot let that happen again!”

These days, even Gal Gadot can’t handle that Gal Gadot video.