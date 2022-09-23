Donald Trump’s Wednesday night interview with Sean Hannity had everyone talking — largely because of his insistence that, as President of the United States, he had the authority to declassify documents with his brain. But that’s just one of the reasons why Seth Meyers thinks that the former president might have “lost his f***ing mind.”

On Thursday night, Meyers talked about Trump’s newly discovered Jedi mind trick-like ability to declassify documents through sheer mind power, but was also taken aback by Trump’s suggestion that what the FBI was really looking for when they rummaged through his Palm Beach home — and didn’t even have the decency to take their shoes off while walking through his bedroom — were… Hillary Clinton’s emails?!

“[B]y far the craziest part of the interview,” according to Meyers, “came when Trump fully unraveled and seemed to suggest that the FBI was maybe searching Mar-a-Lago to look for Hillary Clinton’s emails. It made so little sense, even Hannity had to jump in and stop him.”

Trump, in a bold attempt to point the finger in a whole other direction, told Hannity that there’s “a lot of speculation, because of what they did — the severity of the FBI coming and raiding Mar-a-Lago — were they looking for the Hillary Clinton emails that were deleted, but they are around someplace.”

First of all: There is no speculation of the sort other than in Trump’s mind, which we guess now makes it official (he just has to think it, after all). But more importantly: Even Hannity seemed unclear whether Trump was asking a question or making a statement. So he interjected with a “Wait, wait — you’re not saying you had it?” To which Trump replied no, but again suggested that the FBI “may have thought” Hillary’s emails were there.

“Wait, WHAT?,” was Meyers’ — and, well, pretty much everyone else’s — reaction to this new line of defense:

The FBI searched your private resort to look for Hillary Clinton’s emails? The ones you supposedly have been looking for forever… But man, what a twist. What a twist it would be if Trump accidentally admitted that he’s the one who stole all of Hillary Clinton’s missing emails. I mean, honestly, that would have been worth it. Even M. Night Shyamalan would have been like, ‘F**k. Hats off!’

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 9:50 mark.