It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the January 6th Committee, which was forced to postpone its latest public hearing this week due to Hurricane Ian. But one big decision the group of lawmakers are currently wrestling with is whether to subpoena Donald Trump in their investigation. Seth Meyers weighed in on the debate on Wednesday night, and while he thinks it would be a terrible idea to attempt to put the former president on the stand, he’s also very much looking forward to it.

“On the one hand, it would be great to get him under oath on camera so you could make him answer questions in front of the American public under the threat of perjury,” said Meyers. “On the other hand, he’s not going to answer questions under threat of perjury.” As he explained:

Putting Trump on the stand is as good an idea as putting a chimpanzee in a school play: He’s not going to stick to the script! ‘Yeah, the beginning was fun when the monkey came out in a costume. But then it got weird and scary.’ Trump can’t even answer softball questions from his friends on Fox News without going off on deranged tangents.

Meyers shared some highlights from Trump’s recent off-the-rails interview with Sean Hannity — an interview in which he claimed that he can declassify documents with his mind, suggested that the FBI may have raided Mar-a-Lago in search of Hillary Clinton’s emails, claimed people in New York City are walking into stores and swinging axes around, and swore that protestors had planned to topple the Lincoln Memorial (which weighs 76,000,000 pounds). The Late Night host might be onto something with his theory that Trump may have started watching House of the Dragon and accidentally mistaken it for the news.

Can you imagine that guy sitting down for a televised congressional hearing? It would take days. The networks would have to preempt all their programming just so Trump could ramble about statues or axe murderers or windmills or toilets that don’t flush. Although it would be nice to get him under oath about the toilets he’s always talking about.

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 2:20 mark.