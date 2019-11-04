Netflix Will Let Viewers Skip The Trump Jokes In Seth Meyers’ Comedy Special

There has been over 600 episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers since June 16, 2015, the day Donald Trump declared he was running for the president. There’s no way to know for sure, but I’m fairly confident that at least 90 percent of those episodes have mentioned Trump at least once. Meyers is probably damn tired of talking about Trump, and he knows we’re damn tired of hearing about Trump, too, which is why he’s giving viewers of his Netflix comedy special the chance to skip Trump jokes entirely.

While promoting Lobby Baby, Meyers told CNN, “Because it was on Netflix, there would be this opportunity to put in technology that would allow people to skip [Trump material]. It was a way to build in the response to anyone who would say, ‘Oh, let me guess there’s going to be jokes about the President.'” There are, as well as “lighthearted stories about his own life,” according to Netflix, whose director of original standup comedy programming, Robbie Praw, approved of Meyers’ idea. “We’re thrilled he was able to take advantage of the Netflix experience in such a funny and innovative way,” he said:

The skip button is not meant to be taken seriously, according the Meyers, calling it “another joke in the special.” And he doesn’t think viewers of Lobby Baby will actually skip over his Trump jokes. “I think, look, sometimes at a fancy restaurant they’ll put parsley on your plate and you’ll think, well, that’s a nice touch, but you’re not going to eat the parsley.” he said.

Skip the Donald Trump jokes like [“skip Trump joke” button] Donald Trump skips vegetables. Anyway, this is a much better idea than the “higher speeds” button.

