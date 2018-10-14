Seth Meyers Told His Favorite Kanye West Story In His ‘SNL’ Homecoming Monologue

10.13.18 2 hours ago

Five former cast members or writers returned to Studio 8H to host SNL last season (Larry David, Will Ferrell, Bill Hader, John Mulaney, and Tina Fey). The year before that, it was two (Kristen Wiig and Jimmy Fallon), and the year before that, six (Tracy Morgan, Amy Poehler, Fey, David, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Fred Armisen).

The honor of the first ex-SNL‘er to host during season 44 is Seth Meyers, who joined the long-running sketch series in 2001, and served as head writer from 2005-2013 and Weekend Update anchor from 2006-2013. After amicably departing SNL, Meyers replaced Jimmy Fallon as the host of Late Night, which has turned into one of the best late-night shows to comment on these tumultuous times. (His “A Closer Look” segments are a hilarious and informative must-watch. Meanwhile, Fallon is playing Pin the Tail On the Donkey with, like, John Cena on The Tonight Show.)

Tonight’s episode is the first time he’s hosted since leaving the show, and between SNL, the continuing relevance of Late Night, and the impending return of Documentary Now! (February 20!), the wonderful mockumentary series he created with Armisen, Hader, and Rhys Thomas for IFC, it’s a special couple of months for Meyers.

Also, the Girls parody he wrote with Fey is still wonderful. Blerta!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Seth Meyers#SNL
TAGSseth meyersSNL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP