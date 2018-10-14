Five former cast members or writers returned to Studio 8H to host SNL last season (Larry David, Will Ferrell, Bill Hader, John Mulaney, and Tina Fey). The year before that, it was two (Kristen Wiig and Jimmy Fallon), and the year before that, six (Tracy Morgan, Amy Poehler, Fey, David, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Fred Armisen).

The honor of the first ex-SNL‘er to host during season 44 is Seth Meyers, who joined the long-running sketch series in 2001, and served as head writer from 2005-2013 and Weekend Update anchor from 2006-2013. After amicably departing SNL, Meyers replaced Jimmy Fallon as the host of Late Night, which has turned into one of the best late-night shows to comment on these tumultuous times. (His “A Closer Look” segments are a hilarious and informative must-watch. Meanwhile, Fallon is playing Pin the Tail On the Donkey with, like, John Cena on The Tonight Show.)

Tonight’s episode is the first time he’s hosted since leaving the show, and between SNL, the continuing relevance of Late Night, and the impending return of Documentary Now! (February 20!), the wonderful mockumentary series he created with Armisen, Hader, and Rhys Thomas for IFC, it’s a special couple of months for Meyers.

Also, the Girls parody he wrote with Fey is still wonderful. Blerta!