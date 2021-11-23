Seth Meyers Let Loose On Ted Cruz For Continuing To Spread The Big Lie

Donald Trump may no longer get his Diet Cokes delivered to the Oval Office, but that doesn’t mean that the dangerous ideologies and deceptive practices he brought to the forefront of American politics aren’t still very much in play. On Monday night, Seth Meyers dedicated part of his “A Closer Look” segment to the people who have taken up Trump’s chintzy, gold-embossed mantle—specifically: Ted Cruz.

“Texas senator Ted Cruz was just on CBS this week, continuing to spread the lie that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election and defend his role in trying to overturn the results on January 6th,” Meyers said.

Meyers also shared a clip of that appearance, on Face the Nation, where Cruz claimed that “we right now have a substantial chunk of our country that has real doubts about the integrity of the election. And if we had had a credible electoral commission do an emergency audit, it would have enhanced faith in democracy. But instead, Democrats and a lot of the press decided to just engage in incendiary rhetoric rather than acknowledge voter fraud is real. It is a problem, and the allegations of voter fraud needed to be examined.”

It took a little effort for Cruz to get that last part of the sentence out, because host Margaret Brennan wanted to quickly shut Cruz down and make it clear—yet again—that there was no evidence of voter fraud.

WATCH: @margbrennan presses @SenTedCruz on his repeated and debunked claims of voter fraud in the US: BRENNAN: "Senator there is no evidence of fraud that would have drawn the outcome of the election into doubt." pic.twitter.com/xfXP5HQLsa — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 21, 2021

Meyers took Cruz to task, too, noting that:

“First of all, over 60 cases did examine the evidence and not one found any merit in any of Trump’s claims. That includes judges appointed by Trump and the GOP-dominated Supreme Court. You think a judge appointed by Trump himself would turn down the opportunity to help out? They were probably getting nonstop texts from him begging for help like an ex who won’t go away. Seriously, did you forget about all of that? How could you? Rudy Giuliani’s probably still standing outside the Supreme Court banging on the front door like a guy who just got evicted from his apartment for hoarding cats.”

Come for the Cruz takedown, stay for the Rudy imitation.