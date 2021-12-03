HBO Max’s R-rated Santa Inc., a stop-motion animated series about an elf voiced by Sarah Silverman who wants to become the first female Santa, has a three percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s not good. Over on IMDb, it has an even worse rating of 1.1 out of 10. Either Santa Inc. is bad, or it’s pissing off the right people.

Seth Rogen think it’s the latter.

“We really pissed off tens of thousands of white supremacists with our new show #SantaInc which is now available on HBOMAX!” Rogen, who voices Santa in the eight-episode series, tweeted, adding, “Please read the responses to this tweet for confirmation.” You should absolutely not do that, because here’s what you’ll find:

It must be such a comforting notion for the Hollywood Elite to be able write off literally any response to the things they create that is slightly not to their worldview as "White Supremacy" every single time https://t.co/vT8vv2BHo9 — Archon.exe Has Stopped Working  (@ArchonOf) December 3, 2021

There are only a few professional reviews of Santa Inc. out there, but the ones that do exist are not exactly positive (“In elevating itself above its subject matter, Santa Inc. ends up feeling dour and heavy, a televised lump of coal,” reads the Variety review). But it’s hard to believe that the show is “three percent on Rotten Tomatoes”-level bad, considering the talent involved. There is likely some level of review-bombing afoot.

“What happens when you get together 2 of Hollywood’s most disliked actors? This monstrosity. I must admit, I did not watch the whole series, but I saw enough to beg able to review it,” reads one of the top reviews on IMDb. “What is wrong with Hollywood? Seriously, I just dont get it. Why must politics be brought into EVERYTHING today? Why must race be brought into EVERYTHING today? Today’s generation has enough issues to deal with….but the media and Hollywood are making them even worse.” The Rotten Tomatoes reviews are equally full of words like “Hollywood” and “woke.”

Silverman also tweeted about the response to Santa Inc.:

For all those who say Jews are white (yes, white Jews experience white privilege often for sure) search “Santa Inc Jews” on this app and see what THESE white people think https://t.co/udTXikBQTU — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 2, 2021

You can judge for yourself on HBO Max.