When Will ‘Severance’ Season 2 Come Out?

When Severance arrived on Apple TV+, it became an immediate hit with viewers and critics alike thanks to the show’s compelling story about a new drug that can separate a person’s personality. They’re one person at work and another person when they leave the office, never the two affecting the other. Or at least that’s the plan.

Starring Adam Scott as Mark, Severance proved to be a fascinating dystopian look at office life punctuated with some extremely weird, yet hilariously dark comedy moments. Fans were thrilled when the show was picked up for Season 2, and actually began shooting episodes. However, things took a turn. Season 2 was plagued with rumors of behind-the-scenes problems, including rumors that the creative team was refusing to speak to each other. To make matters worse, the writers’ strike shut down production.

While executive producer Ben Stiller assured fans that the rumors of creative differences were blown out of proportion and that the show is still heading for its target air date, there is no known release window at this time. However, Severance Season 2 is most likely to premiere sometime in 2024. The show was well into production before the strike, and if Stiller is correct, it should be on track to start streaming later this year.

Here’s what Severance creator Dan Erickson told Entertainment Weekly about Season 2:

The first season was an ensemble piece at work, but it was much more focused on Mark on the outside, obviously. We wanted the audience to experience Mark’s life through his perspective, and he has no idea who Helly and Irving and Dylan are on the outside; his whole context for them is work. So we wanted to tell it in that way for season 1, but in season 2, we’re going to be showing all of these people on the outside. Similar to Mark, they each had their own reason for getting this procedure, and they’re all at some stage of a healing process for one thing or another.

“I just can’t wait, because these actors are all obviously so good,” Erickson continued. “And being able to take what Adam did in the first season — with the differentiation between his innie and outie, and how they feel like the same person but with this vastly different lived experience — seeing the other three characters’ version of that dichotomy is, I think, the most exciting part. In season 2, we’re really going to expand and get into all of that.”

