When Does ‘Sex Education’ Season 4 Come Out?

Class is almost in session for Netflix’s Sex Education.

The beloved British comedy series that follows a group of teenagers bumbling through the hormone-filled hellscape that is high school is set to return for its fourth and final season this fall and it’s promising one hell of a climax. Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma Mackey are all on the call sheet for the last bunch of episodes which drop on Netflix on September 21st, but a new school and new baby throw Butterfield’s likable sex savant Otis a curveball, bringing in some new players to shake things up in the show’s final run.

With Mooredale Secondary closing, Otis, Eric (Gatwa), and the rest of their classmates are forced to integrate with the student body at Cavendish Sixth Form College, a high-tech and progressive academy that might not need Otis’ brand of homeschooled sex therapy. While they try to avoid being relegated to losers once more, Mackey’s Maeve is across the pond, studying under an eccentric and illustrious author. And, as if the stress of the classroom wasn’t enough, Otis’ mom Jean (Anderson) has a newborn demanding most of her attention at home.

Sex Education has become a fan favorite on the streamer for how it deftly balances comedy with insightful storylines surrounding LGBTQ+ issues so fans should expect more of the same from the show’s final season — plus character arcs that end with everyone satisfied.

