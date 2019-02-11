Showtime

The countdown to Emmy Rossum’s final Shameless episode continues, and her character’s downward spiral has been both boozy and depressing for the past handful of episodes. However, this week’s “Los Diablos!” installment lightens matters up a lot. Even though Fiona gets arrested by episode’s end, the sheer chaotic nature of the episode’s last 10 minutes makes up for the depressing tone we’ve witnessed for the past month of the long-running Showtime series.

Let’s talk about the madness that went down in the last 10 minutes, which made it almost impossible to rate who’s most dysfunctional during this episode. Other than the two characters we’ll talk about later, most of the Gallaghers are currently tied as far as behavior goes, so let’s lump Ingrid, Debbie, and Fiona into one unholy trinity:

– Ingrid, who’s still pregnant with six of Frank’s babies (they’re biologically Carl’s, but only Frank knows this), suddenly realizes that Frank will probably be a deadbeat dad to her kids. Amid her distress, Ingrid’s doctor arrives at the house and threatens “to go North Korea” if Ingrid tries to carry all six to term. A physical altercation ensues, leading to Fiona — who has (again) endured a terrible episode — laughing hysterically at the sheer ridiculousness of bringing more Franks into the world.

– At the same moment, Debbie’s trying to fix up the house and busts a gas pipe. The house is about to explode, probably, and Debbie gets stuck under the house. Kelly fishes her out, they’re all saved, but Kelly slaps Debbie on the ass, and there’s something there. Aaaand Carl might be without a girlfriend soon with Debbie gaining one. We’ll see.

– Fiona grows justifiably angry as hell at the neighbor who called the cops on Liam’s lemonade stand because he’s Black. The whole fam throws a loud street party outside this lady’s home, but of course, Fiona cranks things to eleven and punches the racist lady. Running from the cops? Not good. Although everyone cheers for Fiona’s cause, she’s lost almost everything already, and the series snatched away the final few dignities Fiona had left.