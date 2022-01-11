Sharon Stone Has Been Cast In Season Two Of ‘The Flight Attendant’

Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone is returning to the small screen for season 2 of HBO’s hit comedy-drama series The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, a troubled flight attendant who wakes up in the middle of a murder scene and sets out to solve the case. Stone is slated to play Cassie Bowden’s estranged mother Lisa Bowden, who has had enough with Cassie’s problematic past and prefers to stay out of her life.

Cuoco shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a picture with Stone, paired with the caption: “Welp, I can finally share this news .. hi mom , I 💜 you. @sharonstone seriously what life am I living?!”

Stone will be joining Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria, who were all recently cast as regulars on the series, alongside returning cast members Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez.

Most recently, Stone starred in Ryan Murphy’s Ratched alongside Sarah Paulson, which premiered in 2020. Stone is known for her dramatic movie roles, and critically acclaimed performances in Total Recall, Basic Instinct, and Casino, just to name a few. Stone also released an autobiography last spring, titled The Beauty of Living Twice, cataloging her long-standing career in Hollywood.

The Flight Attendant season two is expected to air sometime this spring.