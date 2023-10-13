We can probably all agree that Jeopardy! is not for everyone. It can be for your local schoolteachers and IT nerds and people who love pressing buttons (literally) but it’s not really for people who just wanna have a good time. That’s what The Price Is Right is for.

But Celebrity Jeopardy! is different. It brings on a handful of celebs who compete for charity and subsequently get very confused as if they have never even seen the show before. Unfortunately, talk show host Sherri Shepherd had high hopes going into the event, before walking away with just $75, which is probably not even enough to cover the Uber ride to the hotel.

“I got $75 and I don’t care. I don’t care! Because this is my year of not overthinking everything. I am not beating myself up,” the Sherri host explained to her audience. “There are [game] shows that look easy when you are sitting there, and there are shows that you would never do if you had the opportunity. Jeopardy!, for me, is one of those shows. I will destroy on $100,000 Pyramid. I eked out a win on Family Feud. … I love game shows, but Celebrity Jeopardy! is a show I should not have done at all,” she told her audience.

“With Celebrity Jeopardy!, you gotta know a little bit about a lot of stuff. I know a lot of stuff about a little bit,” she laughed, before admitting that she thought it would be a little bit easier for the celeb crowd since they were playing for charity. “When I got on the show, I thought they were going to make it a little bit easier for the celebrities. When I saw the categories, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, hold on, what is this?’” Some of Shepherd’s categories included “Demonyms,” “EZ Geography” and “You’re A Homophone, Diane.”

When Shepherd tried for an “easier” category called “Hi, I’m J.Lo” she was horrified to learn that it was not about pop icon and Ben Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez. “My inside voice in my head, I was like ‘What the hell is this?'” she explained.

It was Christopher Meloni who ended up answering the clue, which was about boxer Joe Lewis. There is a reason this man has been working for The Law for so long.

