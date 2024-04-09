After an April Fool’s Day tease, Smiling Friends actually returns next month.

Adult Swim has released the season two trailer of the animated series, which follows the employees of a company, including Pim (voiced by co-creator Michael Cusack) and Charlie (co-creator Zach Hadel), who try to help people find happiness in their lives. Yes, fan favorite Gwimbly is in the trailer, but so is “You Make My Dreams (Come True),” a tunnel-dwelling professor named Professor Psychotic, Bigfoot, alien abductions, and our good friend Glep.

You can watch it above.

“HELLOOO EVERYONE HOPE YOU WATCH THE NEW SEASON OF ‘SMILING FRIENDS’ AND THE SMILING FRIENDS PUPPET SHOW,” Cusack and Hadel wrote in a statement. “IT’S GOING TO BE SOOOOO COOL AND FUN AND HOPE YOU WATCH!!!!!!!” Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In season two of SMILING FRIENDS, Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it’s a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States.

Smiling Friends season two premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, May 12, at midnight and streams the next day on Max. You can watch season one on Max or Adult Swim’s website.