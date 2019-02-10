A lot happened last week, as it always does. But surely SNL agrees with one thing: Let’s stop talking about You Know Who, despite his schizo State of the Union address. Let’s not even talk about all the blackface and racism revealed this week. Instead, let’s take a breather and instead talk all about Jeff Bezos’s penis.

This week the Amazon founder and possible richest person in America claimed that the National Enquirer is extorting him, threatening to publish nude pics of his John Thomas in an attempt to influence his public statements. Even Bezos got in on the fun: The title of his Medium post about the incident is called “No thank you, Mr. Pecker.”

It’s a chilling story about harassment and invasion of privacy. But on SNL’s version of Meet the Press, zeroed in one part: the wang. Chuck Todd chatted with Cecily Strong’s Peggy Noonan, Keenan Thompson’s Eugene Robinson, and Leslie Jones’ Donna Brazile, asking them to weigh in on Bezos’ Bezos.