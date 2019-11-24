Will Ferrell Briefly Crashed The ‘SNL’ Cold Open As A Totally Loyal Gordon Sondland

As usual, the latest Saturday Night Live cold open was focused on the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s alleged quid pro quo with Ukraine and the upcoming 2020 election. This time, however, Alec Baldwin’s presidential impression made its inevitable return for a press conference on the White House lawn prior to his boarding Marine One. The short sketch was filled with the usual aspects of Baldwin’s performances, though the monotony was thankfully (albeit briefly) interrupted by guest host Will Ferrell’s surprise appearance toward the end.

Donning a bald cap, a suit, and an awkward smile, the SNL alum brought out his jovial and totally loyal Gordon Sondland, the American diplomat whose current status as the ambassador to the European Union put him smack dab in the middle of the impeachment inquiry’s investigation. “It’s so great to finally meet you for the first time,” Baldwin’s Trump said shortly after Ferrell’s entrance. “Oh right, right, right, right,” he exclaimed. “Keep the quid pro quo on the lo-lo. Got it!”

“I just want to go on the record and say you guys need to lay off my boy! Everybody loves his ass,” Ferrell’s Sondland continued. “Ukraine, Russia, they’ll do anything for this man. I know. I asked.”

Thankfully, the cold open was shorter than many of its similarly-themed predecessors, but at least Ferrell looks good in a bald cap.