‘The Karate Kid’ Gets A Perfect Bully Thanks To John Cena On ‘SNL’

#John Cena #SNL
Trending Writer
12.11.16 2 Comments

John Cena had a ton of fun hosting Saturday Night Live this week, and no sketch proved that more than the show’s spoof on The Karate Kid, with Cena as the perfect foe for the sketch’s Daniel stand-in during the final round of the fictional San Fernando Valley karate championships. Cena, er, “human freight train Sammy Knox of the Wolf Claw Dojo beats the daylights out of the supposed hero of this imaginary Karate Kid alternate narrative, and enjoys every second of the beat down.

As he laughs and dances after knocking down his opponent, Cena’s ruthless bully throws taunts like “I got dork on the floor!” and “this kid’s a virgin!” while getting support from his fellow Wolf Claw friends. Of course, in the movie version of a scene like this Cena’s character would get his comeuppance after the hero rises from the floor as inspirational music plays and he gets ready to fight again. But in this sketch, that isn’t the case as even Coach Kennan Thompson’s crazy penny-catching training rituals aren’t enough for his student to avoid a beat down in front of a crowd.

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Cena#SNL
TAGSJohn CenaSNLTHE KARATE KID

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP