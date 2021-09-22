With its 47th season premiering in October, Saturday Night Live has revealed its first set of superstar hosts. Coming out of the gate are Owen Wilson with musical guest Kacey Musgraves, Kim Kardashian West with musical guest Halsey, Rami Malek with musical guest Young Thug, and SNL alum Jason Sudeikis with musical guest Brandi Carlile.

This season will mark a significant change for SNL as new episodes will now be live-streamed on the same night they air on Peacock. According to Variety, it’s part of a broader initiative to get the show in front of younger audiences who are no longer watching it through a regular cable subscription. However, despite questions about the sketch show’s relevance in recent years, it appears to be doing better than ever:

“SNL” has long been one of NBC’s most-scrutinized entities. But in recent seasons, it has become something even more important to the Comcast-backed broadcast network. In the 2020-2021 season, the show was the most-watched entertainment program on TV among viewers between 18 and 49, the demographic most preferred by advertisers.

As for the hosts, Wilson is coming in hot from his work on Marvel’s Loki, Sudeikis is riding high thanks to Ted Lasso, Malek stars in the newest Bond movie, No Time To Die, and Kim Kardashian is a businesswoman, reality star, and the daughter of one of O.J. Simpson’s lawyers.

Saturday Night Live returns October 2 on NBC and Peacock.

(Via Variety)