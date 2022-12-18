Donald Trump’s third presidential campaign has gotten off to an inauspicious start. His business was found guilty of fraud, he spent Thanksgiving dinner with anti-Semites, and his “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” last week turned out to just be a bunch of crappy NFTs. The latter was such a creatively lame move that it got prime real estate on the last SNL of 2022, first during the Cold Open, then during the opening stretch of Weekend Update.

Co-host Colin Jost began by pointing out that the digital trading cards — which depict him as things he isn’t, like a cowboy, a superhero, and “most incredible of all, a guy who didn’t dodge the draft” — should help the “semi-retired maniac” avoid jail time. After all, he said, “he’s pretty much locked down that insanity plea.”

He then tied it back to another recent Trump boondoggle, saying, “It’s such a funny move to get into NFTs after the whole market just crashed. It’s like getting into Kanye now — which Trump also kind of did.”

Elsewhere, Michael Che took on Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto king who is accused of funneling money from customers to make large political donations. “That money,” Che joked, “will now be used to make sure the cameras outside his jail cell aren’t working.”

Later Jost took on another, actually wealthy freak: “A new study found that using screens to stop a child’s tantrums can harm their ability to control their emotions. The study is titled ‘Elon Musk.’”

Elsewhere on Weekend Update, Cecil Strong swung by as one of her beloved characters, the very opinionated Cathy Anne, which wound up being her farewell to the show on which she’s appeared since 2012.

You can watch Weekend Update in the videos above and below.