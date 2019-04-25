Andrew Lipovsky for NBC

Saturday Night Live can be touch-and-go these days, but when it’s good, it’s really good. The latter is usually due to the performances of cast members like Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, but what would their work in front of the camera be without writers like Julio Torres? Since joining SNL in 2016, the comedian has crafted some of the show’s most memorable skits. He’s also performed his own stand-up on NBC’s Late Night and The Tonight Show. Now, he’s getting his own HBO special.

Entertainment Weekly broke the news on Thursday in an interview with Torres, whose upcoming special, My Favorite Shapes, is being executive produced by SNL‘s Lorne Michaels and comedian Fred Armisen. The comic has been working on the shapes-focused hour since early last year, and following its recent taping, the new HBO special will be released out into the wild on June 14th. In the interview, Torres explained that his genuine love of shapes comes from his architect mother.

“I like that the composition of something can be funny by itself,” he said. “My favorite moments of this show are when an object is funny and my commentary just reinforces it. I enjoy when something is funny but we don’t fully understand why.”

For a taste of Torres’s stand-up comedy stylings, here’s his Late Night performance from last year.

