(WARNING: Spoilers for this week’s episode of Snowfall will be found below.) Snowfall fans are still reeling from last week’s gut-wrenching episode. In the sixth episode of the season, “Concrete Jungle,” Jerome, a fan-favorite of the show, was shot and killed in a shootout with Kane. The tragic ending left viewers to try and decide who was at fault for Jerome’s death. In Louie’s eyes, Franklin is to blame as it comes as a direct result of their ongoing war. Some would say that it’s Louie’s fault due to her refusal to leave the drug game despite all the money and success she and Jerome had. Then there’s the obvious choice of Kane as he was, you know, the person who kidnapped Louie and forced Jerome to come back to rescue her, all to be killed in the progress. Regardless of who’s to blame, all parties involved have to pick up the pieces and move forward in this week’s episode. In the seventh episode of the latest season of Snowfall, titled “Charnel House,” we’re met with a grieving Louie who is as cold as we’ve ever seen her. The episode begins with Jerome’s body being taken to a funeral home to be prepared for a casket, something that causes Louie to once again break down into a painful cry. For the rest of the episode, Louie’s emotions are only reserved for her late husband. She’s extremely cold and at times combative when speaking to Cissy who begs her to bring an end to the war. It continues when Louie speaks with Teddy about meeting and again when they actually meet towards the end of the episode. Louie’s distraught pain over the loss of Jerome is clear, and there’s no telling how that will affect everyone else. Elsewhere in this episode, Franklin continues his search to find Teddy with help from Gustavo, who is in quite a jam. Wanda delivers some surprising news to Leon and it appears that the walls around Teddy could be closing on him soon — and it’s not directly connected to Franklin or Louie. Here are some of the biggest takeaways that we have after season six’s seventh episode: “Charnel House”:

Louie Has Nothing More To Lose Jerome was the only person Louie cared about, especially during the family war. In her eyes, everyone picked their sides and Jerome was the only one who was unconditionally beside her — Franklin was the enemy and Cissy, Veronique, and Leon were all beside him. It’s for this reason that she can look Cissy in the eye and shrug off her request to end the war for the sake of everyone. Cissy begs and tries to get Louie to listen, but if she wasn’t in support of a truce before Jerome’s death, there’s no way she will be now, and Louie tells CIssy just that. “You still got things you care about,” Louie says coldly to Cissy. “I don’t.” With Louie’s promise to Teddy that she’ll kill Franklin the second she gets the chance at the funeral, and her conversation with Franklin at the funeral, there’s no telling what her next move will be. We do know that it will be made to avenge Jerome’s death in one way or another. Franklin And Gustavo’s Best Win Is To Find Teddy Gustavo is backed into a corner with only one way out: he has to give up Teddy. The DEA, KGB, and Franklin each want Teddy, but for Gustavo, there’s no way to give up Teddy to each party and get out of the situation alive and out of jail. The DEA is dangling a presumably long sentence over his head for Teddy’s whereabouts while the KGB agent has infiltrated Gustavo’s home to threaten his family over Teddy as well. Then there’s Franklin, who simply wants to kill Teddy for stealing his $73 million. It leaves Gustavo in a sticky situation, but his choice may not be as hard as it seems. Franklin promised to give Gustavo $1 million in exchange for Teddy, and that is far better than any deal that DEA or KGB has offered him. With the DEA, Gustavo would just escape prison or serve a lighter sentence while with the KGB, he would get relocated to a safe place with just enough money to start a new life. If you ask me, $1 million is a lot better than both of those options. Plus, going with Franklin guarantees that Teddy will be out of their respective lives for the rest of time, something that’s a big win for both Gustavo and Franklin.