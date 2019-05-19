HBO

Sunday was an emotional day, not only for the many who watch Game of Thrones but for its large cast. They wrapped their final scenes months prior to the airing, of course, but it’s another thing when the finale finally hits television sets. Emilia Clarke already bade the show a tearful, public goodbye.

So did Sophie Turner, who decided to address not only the fans and cast and crew, but also Sansa Stark herself.

“Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is,” Turner wrote. “Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me.”