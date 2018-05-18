Emilia Clarke Thinks HBO Is Filming Multiple Versions Of The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale

#HBO #Game of Thrones
Entertainment Editor
05.17.18

HBO

With only six episodes left until Game of Thrones is a wrap, most filming seems to be done with the principal actors involved. Unsurprisingly, some shooting continues on, with the crew getting pickup shots and, according to Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys Targaryen, multiple fake endings. It seems as if the actors, as well as fans, have plenty of theories on where the show is going to go, and Clarke is pegging the creators as paranoid. After season seven’s multiple leaks, who can blame them?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter’s Chatter Podcast, Clarke explained that she doesn’t have any little birds that are privy to any concrete information on the ending of the show. “I think they’re filming a bunch of stuff and they’re not telling us. I’m being serious,” she said, before extrapolating on her conspiracy to throw off the actors.

“Since then, people are saying something on set, and you’re just like, ‘I think that they’re filming other stuff. Everyone’s being really cagey about it… There’s lots of different endings that could happen. I think we’re doing all of them and we aren’t being told which is actually what’s going to happen.”

There’s more to dive into here. Clarke said the reading of the final episodes were “the most intense of her life,” which might stem from the fact that they’re shooting so many red herrings. Or, could we possibly be seeing Clarke here, ignorant of the true ending because she’s possibly deceased when it happens?

2019 is so far away.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBO

Listen To This

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 6 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 6 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP