Trey Parker And Matt Stone Are Still The Bravest Creative Minds In Television

Last week, while LeBron James was still trying to walk the incredibly fine, “I believe in the power of protest but don’t want anyone messing up my money” tightrope regarding the NBA’s ongoing China controversy, Trey Parker was presumably in a recording studio in Los Angeles voicing Eric Cartman. The episode Parker and his co-creator Matt Stone were working on, titled “Let Them Eat Goo,” was mostly focused on the Impossible Burger/ Beyond Meat craze, but amidst Cartman’s profanity-filled diatribes over getting tricked into eating fake beef, there was one line that stood out:

“Yes, we all do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others, and you’re only thinking about yourself.”

It was a direct quote from James — whose comments on a controversial Tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters by Houston GM Daryl Morey have been roundly criticized. This marked the second time in a week that South Park mocked the NBA incident while connecting it to their own recent multi-episode arc tackling China and Chinese censorship. A nice bit of synchronicity for a show that always seems to be a step ahead of the cultural conversation.

Two weeks earlier, the episode “Band in China” — a brutal takedown of the Chinese influence over American media, in general, and the overt changes made to Bohemian Rhapsody to appease Chinese censors, specifically — literally got South Park banned in China. In response, Parker and Stone issued this “apology,” via the South Park Twitter handle:

Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts. We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look just like Winnie the Pooh at all! Tune into our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10! Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?

Then, a week later, came the LeBron joke. For anyone paying attention, the various plot threads all wove together into one razor-sharp garrote wire — like the one Randy Marsh used to murder Winnie the Pooh in order to appease the Chinese — thus issuing an undeniable edict: South Park is still the most subversive show on the air and Parker and Stone are two of the bravest creative minds in Hollywood.

“Badass” has become one of the most hackneyed, overused compliments in all of media. These two actually deserve it.

It’s important to note that this whole turn of events likely surprised no one. Though there are no targets larger than the most populous country on earth, South Park has been prepped for a battle of this scale. Over the course of its 301 episode run, they’ve taken on the three major Abrahamic religions, plus Mormonism, Scientology, multiple US presidents, the biggest stars in Hollywood, and perhaps the most prickly subject of all: PC culture. Parker and Stone also featured the assassination of North Korea’s Kim Jong Il as a primary plot point in Team America: World Police and won nine Tony Awards while skewering Mormonism.