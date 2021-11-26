(South Park: Post-COVID spoilers will be found below.)

The South Park creators have kept busy during the pandemic. They’re doing God’s work while transforming Casa Bonita in a way that no one (anyone who’s ever eaten at a Casa Bonita, that is) ever dreamed possible. And with the South Park: Post-COVID Thanksgiving arrival, Trey Parker and Matt Stone released the first of fourteen upcoming specials to further bolster the growing Paramount+ streaming service.

The special took a ride into the future to show what the world’s really like when the pandemic finally, fully goes away, into a time when Kyle Broflovski, Stan Marsh, and Eric Cartman are full-fledged fortysomethings. They gather in the wake of Kenny actually being killed (those bastards), possibly in his line of work as a medical scientist. The COVID-19 specter looms large in the rear-view mirror, yet one of the bigger surprises of this episode involved the yarmulke-clad Cartman’s apparent conversion to Judaism. This curious development follows his anti-Semitic childhood statements that he often volleyed toward Kyle (Cartman also literally dressed as Adolf Hitler for Halloween), and this makes for an awkward doorstep moment with Cartman’s fam in tow.

Let’s just say that Kyle wasn’t really here for this supposed change of heart and faith. Nor were some people on Twitter thrilled about this Cartman twist and wondered what it really meant, although some people dug the change-up.

So Eric Cartman called Kyle a stupid Jew all those years just to become Jewish??? 🤔😂😂😂 #SouthParkPostCovid #SouthPark pic.twitter.com/pewk0ggBIO — 𝙷𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚒𝚎𝙻𝙱𝙹  (@HoodieLBJ) November 26, 2021

i refuse to believe that this is cartman there is 100% something up his sleeve that we don't know yet #SouthParkPostCovid #SouthPark #EricCartman pic.twitter.com/BKZliTBfH2 — abi 🌻🌵🪴 (@abi_gregory7) November 25, 2021

// minor spoilers for south park post covid i can't fucking fathom that eric cartman, a war criminal who dressed like literally hitler, who was also antisemitic for just about every episode of sp, turned out to be JEWISH?! ultimate plot twist — huge custard guy (@dukenuketheem) November 25, 2021

"I think Cartman is just being Jewish to fuck with Kyle."

After this scene I'm not so sure about that. pic.twitter.com/tOTexhTtjO — Radio (@NegativeBloom_) November 26, 2021

Honestly it’s so lovely to see that after all this time in the future Cartman is a Jew has a Jewish wife and 2 kids one girl one boy who knew after him mocking them in his childhood he would end up being one #southpark #SouthParkPostCovid #cartman — Festive Pixiy ( ﾟ▽ﾟ)/ (@pixiygoblin) November 25, 2021

Jewish Cartman Jewish Cartman Jewish Cartman Jewish Cartman Jewish Cartman Jewish Cartman Jewish Cartman Jewish Cartman Jewish Cartman Jewish Cartman Jewish Cartman Jewish Cartman pic.twitter.com/9RT9NDSkLw — ▒┆ Kenny (@Goth_Kenny) November 25, 2021

I love Moisha…he's just a small jewish Cartman….#SouthPark pic.twitter.com/aksPXsIVoX — B㋐su @ post covid fever (@shokikita) November 25, 2021

And here’s a revisiting of the Future Cartmans that South Park has presented thus far.

What happened to these two versions?

You know a cartoon show has gone on for too long when the creators had forgotten the show's own lore.https://t.co/CIuQV1oRbk pic.twitter.com/PJ5YR5EtQ8 — 🔞JoeSketchConcepts_TW (@JosephStevenCa3) November 25, 2021

South Park: Post-COVID is currently streaming on Paramount+.