It seems like Squid Game‘s popularity isn’t dying down any time soon. The series was not only one of the most-watched (and most-pirated) shows of 2021, but Netflix is rolling out a number of projects to keep the fan momentum going, like an actual game show (don’t worry, there is no murder involved) and now there is an immersive game experience debuted in several areas across the US and the UK.

Squid Game at Immersive Gamebox is an immersive walkthrough game that brings players through a series of games like Red Light, Green Light, and Tug Of War in a thrilling and only slightly terrifying VR experience. “Using our 3D motion tracking visors and touch screens around the room, you will need to survive each challenge to advance in the game,” the website explains. “Every time you lose, you lose players’ lives. Every time you win, earn money in the piggy bank.” So the good news is that everyone will make it out of the game alive and unharmed! Unlike the actual show.

Immersive Gamebox CEO Will Dean said in a statement, “People are constantly seeking new and different ways to remain invested in their favorite content. To reimagine Netflix’s most popular show in an entirely new format offers customers more ways to stay connected to Squid Game.”

Right now, the games are available in select locations including California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, Texas, Utah, and Virginia, with more locations coming soon. Of course, if this is all a little too scary for you, the venue also offers an immersive Angry Birds experience where you can throw birds at your friends!

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)