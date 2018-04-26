DISNEY CHANNEL

The world must never lack for Star Wars, which is why less than two months after Star Wars Rebels completed an entertaining four-season run, LucasFilm announced the next show to take place in a galaxy far, far away (outside of whatever Jon Favreau is cooking up for the streaming service). Created by Dave Filoni, who also worked on The Clone Wars, and set before the events of The Force Awakens, Star Wars Resistance is an anime-inspired series that follows a Resistance pilot, Kazudo Xiono, who’s tasked with spying on the First Order. It will premiere on Disney Channel, then move to Disney XD, this fall.

In addition to new characters and ace pilots, the adventure will include beloved characters from the Star Wars franchise such as BB-8, Poe Dameron, and Captain Phasma, which will be voiced by actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, who played the characters in the film. Also joining the voice cast are Bobby Moynihan, Christopher Sean, Suzie McGrath, Scott Lawrence, Myrna Velasco, Josh Brener, Donald Faison, Jim Rash, and Rachel Butera. (Via)

“The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots,” said Filoni in a statement. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.” If you’re a fan of popular movie franchises extending into animated TV series about racing, this has been a very good week. Now what if BB-8 met Dominic Toretto…

