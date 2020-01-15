Two potentially perplexing new trailers landed on the scene today, both by the same title: Stargirl. Given that one trailer comes from Disney (home to Marvel Studios), and one sources from The CW (home to many Warner Bros/DC superhero shows), one can understand the confusion. These are two very different projects, and we’re hoping to clarify the subject, so everyone can return to their regularly scheduled happy viewing.

The first trailer is for a movie called Stargirl that shall stream on Disney+ beginning on March 13. This will be a Walt Disney Studios production of a New York Times best-selling novel authored by Newbery Medalist Jerry Spinelli. Within the movie, a high school newcomer, Susan “Stargirl” Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), must confront the temptation to become “normal” in order to be accepted, and her stalwart nonconformity is what makes the story’s message so powerful. Overall, the story explores the power of individuality while diving into the perils found within a quest for popularity. Obviously, this has nothing to do with superheros or comic books, unlike the next trailer.

This Stargirl hails from the DC Universe series that will debut on the CW series (starring Joel McHale as Starman) this spring. The series revolves around a teenage girl, Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), who finds out that her stepdad (played by Luke Wilson) once served as a righthand man to a superhero. That sidekick would be the Star-Spangled Kid, and the superhero would be Starman. In the show, Stargirl receives the cosmic energy staff that was previously only able to be held by Starman (sort-of like Thor’s hammer, but not quite). Obviously, tweaks have been made from the comic book source material, as McHale previously told us, but that’s to be expected in 2020.

Hopefully, those will be the only two properties named Stargirl coming soon, but if that changes, we’ll be sure to let you know, once we stop being confused as well.