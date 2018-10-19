Stephen Colbert Explains Why Donald Trump Needs To Run For President Again

10.19.18

Today, October 19, is the 292nd day of 2018. Or so “math” tells us. It’s actually the 2,384th day, and 2018 is really nine years long. That’s how it feels, at least (The Cloverfield Paradox came out this year — how is that possible?). So, even though 2020 is still an eternity away, the New York Times election needle is almost back, and it’s time to start considering who’s running for president.

Sigh.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, from MSNBC’s political chat-fest Morning Joe, were the guests on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where they discussed potential presidential candidates for 2020. Scarborough and Brzezinski highlighted Joe Biden, John Kerry, and Kamala Harris as “reasonable” Democratic hopefuls. The conversation eventually turned to President Donald Trump, as all conversations must, and whether they think he’ll run again. (Don’t worry, no actual running was involved.)

Scarborough is certain he won’t (“He didn’t want to be elected for president, he didn’t think he was going to be elected president, he didn’t even think he was going to get the Republican nomination”), but Colbert isn’t so sure. In fact, he wants Trump to run, for the good of the American people. “I think it’s important that the voters of America have an opportunity to say, ‘Oops, my bad, we made a mistake there’ and correct themselves,” Colbert explained. “And if Donald Trump doesn’t run, he takes away that corrective action of history and therefore his presidency is whole and unjudged, if he just doesn’t run again.”

Can’t wait for 2020 to arrive in 17 years.

