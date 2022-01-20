“There’s bad news about former-president Girth, Wind, and Liar.”

That’s how Stephen Colbert kicked off the part of Wednesday’s The Late Show monologue dedicated to Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, taking legal action against Donald Trump (the late-night host refuses to call him by his name) and two of his kids, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

“For the last three years, he has been under civil investigation by New York attorney general, Letitia James. Well, last night in court filings, James outlined a pattern of possible fraud at the former president’s business,” Colbert said. “That’s believable, certainly more believable than a pattern of business at the former-president’s fraud.”

James filed the motion after Trump attempted to block James from questioning Donald Jr. and Ivanka under oath. “Lord, please make that happen,” Colbert prayed. “Please. I don’t ask for much, and I don’t ask often. All I want before I die is to see Don Jr. swear in on a jar of hair gel. It’s the only thing he believes in.”

Colbert continued to make fun of Trump’s habit of “tripling the size of his assets,” including telling Stormy Daniel that “his penis was three inches.” With that horrible image permanently seared into your brain, you can watch The Late Show clip above.