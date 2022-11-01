November 6 (in 1983) is the day that Will Byers went missing into the Upside Down on Stranger Things. November 6 (in 2022) is also Stranger Things Day in the real world, where the Netflix series is such a big hit that it made a nearly 40-year-old song into one of the biggest hits of the year. “cancel your plans, call your party, & tell them you are booked and busy all day nov. 6 bc STRANGER THINGS DAY IS COMING,” the Stranger Things account tweeted,” along with a tease of what fans can expect.

There will be “strange surprises, special guests, merch drops” (Paul Reiser Funko when?), as well as theatrical screenings of the second half of season four. “This year we are celebrating bigger and better than ever with screenings all over North America where you’ll be among the very first to see Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 on the big screen,” a statement from Netflix reads. “Come dressed to impress in your favorite Stranger Things costume and swag — prizes will be rewarded for best dressed! We’ll also have trivia, giveaways, and other surprises, making this an event you won’t want to miss.”

Screenings will be held in Atlanta, Austin, Texas, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington. If you live in Indiana, where Stranger Things takes place, you’re out of luck.

For more information on Stranger Things Day, head here.