Before getting fully ensnared in the increasingly volatile and titular “Tailgate Party” in the latest episode of Succession, The Disgusting Brothers duo of Tom and Greg are tasked with laying off a sizable portion of the ATN staff. As the top executive, Tom kicks off the Zoom meeting by saying how much he hates these situations and that sometimes he even cries during them, so he’s going to hand things off to Greg, who’s becoming more and more adept at firing people after his disastrous performance with Kerry.

However, the meeting isn’t entirely professional as Tom mocks the employees being fired off-camera as Greg reads a confusing statement loaded with nonsense corporate jargon. After making it clear that everyone has been terminated, he ends the call without taking any questions.

For anyone who’s ever been fired from a corporate job, the scene probably felt a little too real. And for anyone who was fired from Better.com, it probably seemed even more familiar. Back in 2021, CEO Vishal Garg laid off over 9% of the mortgage company’s workforce in a viral video where he also said that these situations make him cry.

‘Where is our empathy?’ — This father of 5 was among the 800+ employees fired over Zoom by their CEO, ‘effective immediately’ pic.twitter.com/apLrwGokvT — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 11, 2021

“This is the second time in my career I’m doing this and I do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried,” Garg said in the video, which seems pretty close to Tom’s speech before handing things over to Greg.

Considering this season of Succession has skewered reality numerous times from Logan Roy standing on copy paper boxes to deliver a speech a la Rupert Murdoch to Lukas Mattson having some very Elon Musk qualities, it would absolutely track if the show skewered this brutal moment in corporate culture.

(Via CNN)