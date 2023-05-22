Last week’s Succession Report Card from Brian Grubb passed judgment upon the Roy siblings’ subpar showing while the election night stressed out the audience, and this week, it was time for Logan’s funeral. This will make it possible for him to turn in his grave in the future, but he may have actually been turning in his coffin at his funeral — because of the seating arrangements of his ladies past and present.

Oh sure, Roman also gave us a rare display of emotion by actually beginning the grieving process during the funeral, but first, Caroline did an unexpected thing by inviting Kerry up to the front row. Then Kerry was seated next to Marcia, who actually (and quite warmly) clutched her hand in support. With all of the viciousness that frequently goes on display in this show, it was a rare sight to see “water under the bridge” from anyone, let alone these characters. HBO even saw fit to showcase the moment on Twitter during the episode.

In fact, people couldn’t believe they were seeing Marcia, Caroline, Kerry, and Sally together in the front row. “God, Logan would hate this” couldn’t have been more accurate, and people loved to see it.

Can’t have a funeral without the wives and mistresses. #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/np5JXMUq1j — Elizabeth Smith (@Dumspirospero67) May 22, 2023

Logan's widows at the front row… Yeah I'm pretty sure he would hate all this theatrical shit.#Succession#SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/chlqTdGruM — Karen (@BlackWidow_221B) May 22, 2023

logan in the afterlife seeing caroline, sally anne, marcia and kerry together: pic.twitter.com/oeQOYYaahZ — kaiya (@kaiyashunyata) May 22, 2023

Marcia, Kerry and Caroline sitting together front row at Logan’s funeral #Succession pic.twitter.com/SUUFwksqN5 — Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) May 22, 2023

My favorite thing in #Succession EVER now is Lady Caroline Collingwood organizing all of Logan's ex wives and girlfriends to sit in the front row. Together. Oh my god, Dame Harriet Walter, I love you so much. — Nicole Campos (@camposova) May 22, 2023

logan's widows together, who says there's no female union on the show? #succession

pic.twitter.com/0mViTKkXxl — . (@jacxevelaryon) May 22, 2023

Caroline taking Kerry to her sit and sitting her next to Marcia… Oh that's nasty 😂😂😂😂#Succession#SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/lsz8CgpFQm — Karen (@BlackWidow_221B) May 22, 2023

Kerry is most certainly a cartoon character #SuccessionHBO https://t.co/NFFsLkqbCj — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) May 22, 2023

One more episode to go, and we’ll see who ends up in charge of the joint.

HBO’s ‘Succession’ airs on Sunday nights at 9:00pm EST.