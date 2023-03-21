Succession’s fourth and final season has yet to even premiere, yet all fans of the HBO series want to know is: Will this really be the end? Back in February, creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker that he’d be open to continuing the world the Roy family has created in some way “if there was an appetite,” but that conversation seems to have already ended.

When asked by Deadline which character might be ripe for a spin-off, Armstrong gave an answer that will disappoint millions of fans:

“I think it would be a fun parlor game that I would do with my pals, but I wouldn’t say it publicly, as it might get misconstrued. I’d write for all of them, but I don’t think any of them are ripe for an actual TV spinoff.”

#Succession creator Jesse Armstrong on which characters of the HBO series (if any) are worthy of their own spinoff pic.twitter.com/XoTwlSvUYT — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 21, 2023

Clearly the idea of a “You Can’t Make A Tomelett Without Breaking Some Greggs” cooking reality show has not occurred to Armstrong.

Armstrong’s assessment lines up with what HBO content chief Casey Bloys told Variety back in February when asked about continuing Succession in some fashion:

“I always say ‘never say never’… It doesn’t seem to me that there’s something in ‘Succession’ where you would go, ‘Let’s follow just this kid’ or whatever. It doesn’t seem like a natural thing to me. But if [creator Jesse Armstrong] said I want to do this, then I would follow Jesse’s lead.”

