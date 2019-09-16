The Best Theme Song On Television Won An Emmy

Game of Thrones wasn’t the only HBO series to clean up at the Emmys.

During Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Nicholas Britell won for Original Main Title Theme Music for Succession, rightly so. No offense to fellow nominees Castle Rock, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Good Omens, and Our Planet, but Succession — a great show having a great season — has the best theme song on TV, narrowly edging out BoJack Horseman and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Britell (who has also been nominated for two Oscars, for Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk) described the instrumental as “circus-like,” but to me, it sounds like a piano on valium with a hip-hop beat.

“I like the sound of instruments when they’re not perfectly in tune. It’s more interesting, this feeling of humanness that comes through when things aren’t perfect, or when a sound has a subtle sourness to it. I’m always looking for that, but I definitely went to extreme levels with this theme,” he told Vulture. “It was actually the last thing I did for the first season. I had written all of this music, but the final version was something that I waited until the end to do. It was a synthesis of the things I had learned over the course of the show, so I’m glad I waited as long as I did. I mean, I got a sleigh bell in there!”

Tired: cowbells. Wired: sleigh bells.

Anyway, social media lit up with reactions following Britell’s win, which is the first time social media has ever “lit up” over the Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music. Unlike I’m misremembering Twitter going apesh*t for Godless winning last year.

clicking on tonight’s episode of succession in order to listen to the EMMY WINNING theme song by our king @NicholasBritell pic.twitter.com/QqgZft6aSx — meg zukin (@bymeg) September 16, 2019

Why isn’t the theme song from Succession our national anthem — Erin Corn Pop Ryan (@morninggloria) September 16, 2019

SUCCESSION WON AN EMMY FOR BEST MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC pic.twitter.com/EUZV34N9Zh — clarice (@barrybIock) September 16, 2019

YES! The Emmy for main title theme music goes to Nicholas Britell #Succession. The best! pic.twitter.com/hnRnEir28x — Christina Jeurling Birro (@ChristinaBirro) September 16, 2019

succession won the emmy for best theme music as it should pic.twitter.com/MJrWS9rQFE — jihane (@bleuvaIentines) September 16, 2019

The chromatic driven melody in the piano and strings = old money The hip hop drum track = new money The Succession theme song is THE BEST no further questions — I hope Stephen Sondheim is having a nice day (@GraceSpelman) September 16, 2019

If I was getting married right now instead of when I did, there would absolutely be a discussion about having our first dance be to the SUCCESSION theme song. — Sean O'Connor (@seanoconnz) September 9, 2019

Somehow the Emmy I cared about most was Succession winning main title theme and justice was served today, carry on — trash (@burritoprophet) September 16, 2019

when i hear the succession theme and remember that it's won an emmy, i feel like everything's going to be alright — frances 🏹🕷 (@frangelineblu) September 16, 2019

