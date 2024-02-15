Perhaps the newfound obsession arose with Meghan Markle crossing over into a certain famous family, but whatever the cause, NBC answered the call. The Suits: LA spinoff is officially in the works with a leading man and everything. Also, questions exist, and a plot has received clarification. What else?

Suits ran for nine full-on seasons on the USA Network. Years later, the show somehow still became the streaming rage of 2023, and NBC decided to get back in the game by greenlighting a spinoff that will be based in Los Angeles. This came as well-received news for those who had only recently become hooked on the legal drama that is oft lumped into the comedy (including by Netflix , where the binging has mostly been happening) category, too.

Plot

Viewers will be very interested to see whether Mike and Harvey will surface in this spinoff, at least to pass the torch, but ongoing would surely be preferable. NBC hasn’t answered with a “yes” or “no” on that question, but hints have surfaced. Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter) recently told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think it’s in a world where some characters could in fact come [back].” Co-star Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross) agreed, “The Suits-iverse as it’s referred to.”

Additionally, NBCUniversal did not discourage speculation by reuniting four Suits cast members (Adams, Macht, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty) for a Golden Globes presentation, and a Super Bowl spot provided opportunity for Macht and Adams to also suit back up and offer “advice” to the spinoff’s cast. That suggests that there could be some mentor-type appearances from the pair, but we shall have to wait and see whether confirmation surfaces.

In the meantime, a pilot has been fast tracked. Former Heels Starz star Stephen Amell will portray the newest hot-shot star lawyer, Ted Black, who has been described as a “charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others.” Additionally, Amell recently told PEOPLE, “I’m very excited. It’s something very new and different for me — talky-talky, not punchy-punchy.”

NBC has also received an official logline, which sets up the show as such:

Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

Sounds like Harvey would be a convenient helper for that crisis planning. And as if we haven’t had enough teasing, the man who portrayed the former-and-possibly current Mike Ross (Adams) put this out there to Variety: “If I got the phone call, I’d be ready to suit up again. I loved the show, I loved the character and I loved working with all these people.”

Mostly, however, we can count on this not being a non-reboot/non-revival, and according to Suits creator Aaron Korsch, an extension of the world that viewers have already gotten to know. So, like CSI and the inexplicably popular NCIS, this will be a spinoff that occurs in the same reality as the original series, only in different cities.

Cast

Only a solitary certainty exists regarding the original cast: Meghan Markle will not be involved in this spinoff. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Macht and Adams confirmed that they’d had zero contact with the duchess regarding the show’s sudden resurgence and spinoff news. (Well, it could be worse — ask Piers Morgan.)

Gina Torres also previously let fly to Variety that the old cast members have a text chain, but Markle does not participate. In fact, “We don’t have her number.”

Supposedly a fully new cast, but there is surely no way that NBC wouldn’t want to encourage viewership to be as high as possible by involving somebody, anybody, from the original cast. Seriously, bring back Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams. Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty would be nice as well. They can talk smack about the Rachel character.