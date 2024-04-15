Did you somehow miss out on the Summer of Suits? It’s okay, there was a lot of other stuff going on around that time. Suits is the witty legal drama that became America’s Favorite Background Show last summer when it took the top spot from The Office. Nobody cares about Michael Scott anymore, they want a bunch of hot lawyers.

If you happened to miss out on Suits when it first aired or when all your friends were watching it last summer, then you’re in luck! The series will make its broadcast debut on MyNetwork TV, also known as the channel that is always airing Law and Order.

According to Variety, this is the first time a show began on cable, syndicated to streaming, and then headed to a broadcast run. It’s like the sisterhood of the traveling Suits. Frank Cicha, executive VP of programming for Fox Television Stations, described how rare it is. “It’s become increasingly more difficult, if not impossible, to launch obscure product on broadcast TV. Suits is arguably the most buzzworthy scripted series of the last half decade, and MyNet looks forward to amplifying its success by introducing it to the broadcast television audience. And we’re discussing some fun ways to do just that.”

This is just the latest in the Suits saga. Stars Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty are set to host their own rewatch podcast on SiriusXM, and there is already a Suits spinoff in the works.

What could be next? A Suits theme park? That would just be going to the dry cleaner.

