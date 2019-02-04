The Ratings For This Year’s Super Bowl Are The Lowest In A Decade

Getty Image

This year’s Super Bowl featured a team that much of America hates and is sick of seeing in the game (the New England Patriots) matched up against a team that barely has any semblance of fanbase and hails from a city that could seemingly care less about football (the Los Angeles Rams). You also had one of the league’s most passionate fanbases (the New Orleans Saints) boycotting the whole thing in protest, an act of defiance that amounted to an entire major American city tuning out on Sunday. Couple all of this with one of the more dreadfully boring Super Bowls in memory, and it probably shouldn’t come as any surprise that the ratings for the game are the lowest they’ve been in a decade.

CBS drew a 44.9 overnight rating for Patriots-Rams last night, which was lowest-scoring Super Bowl yet. That figure is lowest for Super Bowl since Steelers-Cards drew 42.1 in 2009. Boston market got 57.4 (best for game since 2015). L.A. market 44.6 (best SB in L.A. since 1996) — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) February 4, 2019

Last five super Bowl overnight ratings: 2019: 44.9 (Pats-Rams, CBS)

2018: 47.4 (Eagles-Pats, NBC)

2017: 48.8 (Pats-Falcons, Fox)

2016: 49.0 (Broncos-Panthers, CBS)

2015: 49.7 (Pats-Seahawks, 49.7) https://t.co/ZCRN73DSpm — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) February 4, 2019

This year’s game was the first televised in CBS since 2016, and ad spots for the telecast were going for around $5-million.

Further, it should be noted that for years the NFL tried to break into the Los Angeles market specifically for the television ratings boost it would potentially bring, but having one of the city’s now-two teams playing in the game didn’t give it much of a boost. The 44.6 rating registered in Los Angeles was lower than the national average, showing that few people seem to care about the Rams in the team’s home city, even when they’re playing in the biggest game of the year.