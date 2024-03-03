Sydney Sweeney hosed SNL Saturday, and she used her opening monologue to make light of her fame. She even joked about Madame Web, the probably already forgotten comic book movie in which she’s second-billed. She can do that in part because she had herself a hit movie: the rom-com Anyone But You, which spent over two months in the box office Top 10, handily outgrossing her Marvel movie. She and her co-star Glen Powell had themselves quite the press tour, too, and they get along so well that he swung by for a cameo during her SNL stint.

Said appearance occurred during the sketch “Loud Table,” in which Sweeney and Andrew Dismukes play a couple out for a date night at a restaurant. Alas, they’re flanked by two loud tables: one packed with a bunch of bros basically screaming at each other; the second with three braying women. Luckily, Dismukes’ character knows how to make men shut up: get them to profess their love for each other. And Sweeney’s character knows how to do the same to women: get them to think about their moms.

The punchline? That Sweeney was planning to break up with Dismukes because she’s sleeping with her boss. Enter her boss, played by Powell.

“Wanna get out of here?” he asks her.

“Yeah,” she replies, then addresses Dismukes: “Sorry.”

During their Anyone But You press tour, Sweeney and Powell were so cute together that they had to address rumors that they were hooking up. Surely this sketch will end those rumors once and for all.

You can watch the sketch in the video above.